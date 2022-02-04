Allu Arjun signs another endorsement deal, this time for food delivery app

By Priyanka Kanoj

Hyderabad, Feb 4 (IANS) Basking in the success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', Allu Arjun is finding himself being sought after to endorse brands. The latest to sign him up is the food delivery app Zomato.





Starring alongside Subbaraj of 'Baahubali' fame in the app's new campaign, Allu Arjun is seen in an uber-cool, action avatar, wiping his beard just the way his character 'Pushpa' does in the film.



Dressed in a white shirt matched with black pants, the actor is seen walloping his opponent, played by Subbaraj, at a shopping mall. Suspended mid-air in one of the sequences, the Subbaraj character expresses his desire to have biryani. That is when Allu Arjun zips out his mobile and asks for the biryani on the app.



Taking off from the anthemic 'Pushpa' dialogue, 'Thaggede le' ('Jhukega Nahi' in Hindi), the tweet promoting the commercial said: "Manasu korithe, thaggedele! (If your heart wants it, don't back off. Order your food right away!)"



Another tweet reprises another oft-quoted line: "Naam sunke samjha kya?" In film, of course, Allu Arjun's character says (in the Hindi version): "Naam sunke phool samjha kya? Fire hoon."



As he gets set for shooting 'Pushpa: The Rule' after his Dubai vacation, Allu Arjun couldn't have asked for a better recall to the movie that has made him a pan-Indian star.



--IANS

py/srb