Allu Arjun and Sneha celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary

Hyderabad, March 6 (IANS) Allu Arjun is celebrating his 11th wedding anniversary with his wife Sneha Reddy. A picture of the 'Pushpa' actor's anniversary cake was shared on social media.



Keeping it all short and sweet, Allu Arjun wrote, "Happy anniversary cutie. 11 years of togetherness." The picture shared on the social media handles, features the most-happening couple, along with their children Allu Ayan and Allu Arha.



Being Tollywood's most happening pair, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy met each other at a common friend's wedding. They did have an instant connection, but Allu Arjun was head-over-heels for his lady.



The pair tied the knot on March 6, 2011, and since then, Allu Arjun and Sneha have been setting major couple goals.



Today, the Allu couple celebrates their 11th anniversary, giving fans a sneak peek into their special celebration.



On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in a flamboyant role in Sukumar's directorial 'Pushpa', while he will kickstart shooting for the franchise soon again.



'Pushpa: The Rule' will begin soon, and the 'Arya' actor gears up for the shooting schedule.



--IANS

