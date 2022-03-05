Allan Donald appointed Bangladesh fast-bowling coach

Dhaka, March 4 (IANS) Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed former South African pacer Allan Donald as the fast-bowling coach of their men's team till the 2022 T20 World Cup.



Donald, who played 72 Tests and 64 ODIs, will take over from Ottis Gibson, who joined Yorkshire as head coach. He will be linking up with his former teammate Russell Domingo, who is currently the head coach of the Bangladesh team.



The 55-year-old had worked as a bowling consultant in 2007 and also had a stint with Warwickshire County Cricket Club. He then went on to work with Zimbabwe's domestic side -- Mountaineers -- in 2010 and also served as New Zealand's bowling coach during the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011.



The legendary pacer has also worked with South Africa and Sri Lanka before and once had a stint in the IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore. The legendary pacer was also inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2019.



"Very special day for me just to announce that I will be joining the Bangladesh cricket team right from the start of the South African series, leading up to the T20 World Cup that will take place in Australia," Cricbuzz quoted Donald as saying.



"I am also working very closely with Russell Domingo who I know very very well from my days with the Proteas. I know he's been working very hard with the Bangladesh team and I am looking forward to working with the Bangladesh fast bowlers. Young talented bunch and I know that they are doing very well over there at the moment against Afghanistan. I really look forward to joining them in the coming days in Pretoria before the first One-day international against the Proteas," he added.



Bangladesh are scheduled to tour South Africa for three ODIs and two Tests with the opening fixture scheduled for March 18.



--IANS



avn/bsk