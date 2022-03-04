Allahabad HC seeks info on meat ban in Mathura

Prayagraj, March 4 (IANS) On a petition challenging the prohibition on the sale of meat and other non-vegetarian items by the Uttar Pradesh government in 22 municipal wards of Mathura that have been declared as "sacred pilgrimage place", the Allahabad High Court has directed the state counsel to submit information in this regard within a week, failing which the request for interim relief will be considered on the next date of hearing on March 9.



On September 10 last year, the Additional Chief Secretary (Religious Endowment), had passed an order to designate the 22 municipal wards.



The following day, the District Food Security Officer (DFSO), Mathura, passed an order suspending the registration license of the meat shops and restaurants in the aforesaid areas.



Hearing the writ petition filed by Mujahid and eight others, a division bench comprising Justices Saumitra Dayal Singh and Shekhar Kumar Yadav directed to put up this case on March 9 for the next hearing.



The petitioners have requested the court to direct the state government authorities not to interfere in doing their business from their non-vegetarian shops in sale of mutton/chicken and other items in pursuance of the notification dated September 10, 2021.



The petitioners have further requested the court to quash the order dated September 11, 2021 passed by the DFSO, Mathura.



They also requested the court to direct the state government authorities to allow the petitioners to run their respective restaurants/hotels for the sale of non-vegetarian food items and meat products.



However, as an interim relief, the petitioner has requested the court to stay the operation of the notification issued by the district food security officer, Mathura, otherwise the petitioners shall suffer irreparable loss and injury.



In the writ petition, the petitioners have challenged the aforesaid orders compelling the petitioners to close their non-vegetarian hotels, on the ground that this has deprived the petitioners of the right to livelihood and therefore are violative of Article 14 (right to equality), Article 19 (1) (g) (right to carry on trade and profession) and Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution of India.



Further, the petitioners have challenged the orders banning sale of meat and other non-vegetarian items.



