Allahabad HC raps CBI for delay in Nithari case reports

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 15 (IANS) The Allahabad High Court has pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for not submitting the post-mortem reports of a victim of the 2006 Nithari murder case.



A division bench comprising Justices Manoj Mishra and Sameer Jain was hearing a petition filed by convict Surinder Koli against his death sentence on Monday.



The petition was filed under CrPC sections 91 and 294.



Koli was found guilty of raping and murdering several children between 2005 and 2006 and was sentenced to death in more than 10 cases.



The petition demanded to present the post-mortem reports of Pinky Sarkar, a victim in the case, along with 15 others. However, despite directions by the court, the CBI could not present the report of one of the victims.



Advocate Sanjay Kumar Yadav, appearing for the CBI, said that they have prepared a draft reply and it has been sent to the concerned department for investigation but the reply is awaited.



All the appeals against the conviction of Surendra Koli and co-accused Moninder Singh Pandher, accused of brutal murder and rape in the Nithari case, have been directed to be presented for hearing on March 3, 2022.



The Nithari murders were committed between 2005 and 2006. The case came to light when in December 2006, skeletons were found in a drain near a house in Nithari, Noida.



