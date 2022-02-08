All women 'Pink Booth' at Delhi's Janpath

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Delhi Police on Tuesday inaugurated a 'pink booth' in the area of Connaught Place police station, in a bid to facilitate the complaints of especially women and girls.



The booth, painted in pink colour, was inaugurated by Joint Commissioner of Police New Delhi Range, A.K. Singh at Janpath Market. "The Pink Booth, run by female police staff, aims at facilitating the complainants, especially women and girls, by providing them instantaneous relief in case of any type of need, by providing them accessibility to female police staff within the market," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said.



Earlier in October, 2021, the Central district of Delhi Police had also come out with a similar initiative and opened a pink booth under Karol Bagh police station.



The booth is expected to cater to genuine grievances of women and girls and take immediate legal action on their complaints.



Officials present during the inaugural ceremony said that the booth is an attempt to provide a safe complaint redressal mechanism for women and girls in busy market areas/places of heavy footfalls/areas frequently visited by women without having to visit the police station. The purpose is to sensitize the citizens about the trends of crime and obtain their feedback.



They will also motivate young women & female children to report the cases of violence against them. Yadav said members of Market Welfare Associations and senior officers of New Delhi District were present during the inauguration ceremony.



"The local people and market associations have welcomed and praised this initiative of New Delhi District," he said.



