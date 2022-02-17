All three parties come together to rout AAP in Punjab: Kejriwal

Gurdaspur (Punjab), Feb 17 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the Akali Dal, the Congress and the BJP of colluding and said that the three parties have come together to defeat his party in the Punjab assembly elections.



Appealing to people, Kejriwal said, "If all the parties have gathered to defeat our honest politics, then you should unite to defeat their politics of loot and corruption."



"This time we have to vote to save Punjab. Vote for the better future of your children. Vote to end corruption and mafia."



The Delhi Chief Minister alleged that all the three parties are conspiring against AAP and want to stop the formation of the AAP government at any cost. "The way these people have been looting Punjab for the last 70 years, they want to continue their loot. The three parties always formed the government by mutual agreement and together looted Punjab. Now they are afraid that when the Aam Aadmi Party government is formed in Punjab, then their loot business will stop forever."



On Thursday, Kejriwal reached Gurdaspur to campaign in favour of AAP candidates. He campaigned candidate Balbir Singh Pannu in Fatehgarh Chudiyan constituency, Gurdeep Randhawa in Dera Baba Nanak, Raman Bahl in Gurdaspur and Shamsher Singh in Dinanagar by holding corner meetings and urged people to elect all party candidates.



He appealed to the people to make Bhagwant Mann the Chief Minister of Punjab by winning the elections with a huge majority.



Addressing the people, Kejriwal said, "Our aim is to fix the education and medical system of Punjab. Our aim is to improve the condition of Punjab's agriculture and farmers. The problem of electricity and water has to be solved. We want to get the youth out of the clutches of drugs and give them good education and employment."



"We want to end corruption and mafia from Punjab. On the other hand, the only aim of Congress, the Akali Dal and the BJP is to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party. So, people of Punjab should vote for the party which has a roadmap for the development of Punjab and form a pro-people government," he added.



Punjab will go to polls on February 20.



--IANS

vg/skp/