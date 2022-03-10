All nine seats in Agra district go to BJP

Agra, March 10 (IANS) All the nine Assembly seats in Agra district have gone to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), a repeat of its 2017 performance.



From Agra North, Purushottam Khandelwal won by over one lakh votes, while Yogendra Upadhyaya repeated his 2017 performance in Agra South.



Former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya won the Agra Rural seat, while Rani Pakshlika Singh sailed to victory in Bah.



Other winners included Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha from Kheragarh, Dharampal Singh from Etmadpur, G.S. Dharmesh from Agra Cantt, Choudhary Babu Lal from Fatehpur Sikri and Chotey Lal from Fatehabad.



The BJP had fielded five new candidates in Agra district this time.



In neighbouring Mathura district, all the five seats went to the BJP, which had won four in 2017.



--IANS

bj/arm