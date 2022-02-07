All Ration Card holders of Srinagar to get Golden Cards

Srinagar, Feb 7 (IANS) In order to ensure every citizen of Srinagar District is provided a Golden Card to get entitled for benefits under PM-JAY SEHAT scheme, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad on Monday chaired an Officers meeting.



On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner finalised the action plan for providing Golden Cards to all Ration card holders of Srinagar under PM-JAY SEHAT scheme.



Highlighting the objectives of the scheme, the DC said the PM-JAY SEHAT scheme is aimed to provide free of cost Medical treatment to any sick person or his family members.



The DC said, If any member of the family is suffering from any disease, he/she can get up to Rs 5 lakh treatment in any designated government or empanelled private hospital for free. The government will bear the treatment, medicine expenses, operation expenses and various types of expenses under the scheme.



He said now the government is going to give benefits of this scheme to all eligible persons. All such people who have Ration card can get a Golden card made under Ayushman Bharat scheme and could get free treatment.



During the meeting, the DC passed directions to all the concerned for mass mobilisation to ensure that the left out population is covered under the scheme so that they are entitled to the benefits of Golden Card.



The DC also stressed on ensuring presence of adequate manpower (VLEs) at the Tehsil Supplies Offices and Ration Stores to enroll maximum beneficiaries to achieve cent per cent target.



--IANS

