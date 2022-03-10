Alka Badola Kaushal: Every positive character also has a dark side

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) 'Qubool Hai' actress Alka Badola Kaushal gets candid about her role in 'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye', featuring Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya in lead roles. She is currently seen portraying the role of Sushma Oberoi in the show.



Alka says: "Playing Sushma is very special to me because I have never portrayed something like this on screen before. I believe that when viewers resonate with one of your characters, there is a high possibility of being typecast and in return they are approached with similar roles. Sushma is a very soft and positive woman by nature. She is a kind of personality that I'm not familiar with in terms of my previous roles."



In the show, she plays the character of a mother whose world revolves around her son Armaan Oberoi (Vijayendra Kumeria) and her family.



"When the role of Sushma was offered to me, I was excited to be doing something so different from the usual. I was both curious and nervous because I'm someone who strives to give my all to every role, and Sushma is completely the opposite to me in real life. Her struggles, her hopes, and her entire life revolve around her son and her family. Though she was not always like this, she is so blinded by love for her family that she is unaware of what is going on around her. So, it was difficult for me to act as if something was unfamiliar to me or that I didn't understand it properly."



She continues: "Every positive character has a grey side to their personality – while Sushma is a soft and positive character, she also is quite naïve in most situations. When it comes to her family, she even undergoes manipulation and is forced to make sacrifices which she does readily. Like every mother, she has a sacrificing side; however, when she does something for her son Armaan, she is often seen as a negative character from the perspective of the viewer."



Alka further shares how she relate to her on-screen character and says: "As a woman, I understand Sushma and how she is oppressed by society and her own family where men do not regard women equally or respectfully. Through our show, we are attempting to eradicate this and highlight the challenges that married women face. I am looking forward to how Sushma will develop a fierce side and begin speaking up for herself."



'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.



--IANS

ila/kr