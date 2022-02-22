Alia glows in pristine white as she promotes 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in capital

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt looked every-inch gorgeous dressed in a pristine white saree as she was seen promoting her forthcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in the capital.



Alia made heads turn on Tuesday as she was seen promoting the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film on Tuesday. Dressed in mesh white saree, the actress was clicked posing for the shutterbugs next to a bright red vintage car.



The 28-year-old also did a signature 'namaste' pose from the film for the cameras. She completed her look with nude make-up, orange lips and a small bindi.



'Gangubai Kathiawadi' tells the tale a young girl named Ganga who becomes Gangubai, a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. It is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S. Hussain Zaidi.



The film is scheduled to release on February 25.



