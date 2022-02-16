Ali Fazal on working with Gal Gadot: It was too much fun

By Durga Chakravarty

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) After working with names such as Dame Judi Dench in 'Victoria and Abdul' and Vin Diesel in 'Fast and Furious 7', Indian actor Ali Fazal has now shared screen space with star Gal Gadot in the murder mystery film 'Death On The Nile', based on the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie.





Ali will be seen playing the role of Gal's cousin and is also one of the suspects in the film, which tells the tale of a perfect couple's honeymoon on a cruise. Things take an awry turn after a murder takes place on the ship.



Apart from Gadot and Ali, the film also stars five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Margot Robbi, Tom Bateman,Leititia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand and Rosie Leslie among many others.



Talking to IANS about working with Gadot and others in the film, Ali said: "It was too much fun. It was lots of fun. She (Gadot) was very sweet. I think most of the actors were very sweet and gentle... Very giving actor herself (Gadot) and easy to talk to."



The 35-year-old actor revealed how the Branagh, who is also directing the film, broke the ice on set for everyone.



"Also, because Kenneth made sure that he broke the ice for all of us on day one. I think that was really sweet. So, we got to know each other. I remember he would play these very weird, interesting quiz games and some other games that he would keep playing with us so that we could all get to know each others's work and each other in other ways. So it became on big party in the end of it," Ali added.



Christie's novel 'Death on the Nile' is a daring mystery-thriller about the emotional chaos and deadly consequences triggered by obsessive love.



How does it feel to be a part of a iconic book penned by a renowned author like Christie?



"It feels very very special. It almost feels like I have checked off something. You dont get to be a chance to be part of such iconic things in life and considering that I grew up around Agatha Christie being my mom's favouritest authors."



