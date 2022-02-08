Alan Ritchson-starrer 'Reacher' approved for second season

Following a sensational debut, action thriller series 'Reacher' has been renewed for a second season and will soon go into development at Amazon.



The streaming service has listed the show as one of their top five most-watched shows of all time, reports Variety. However, it should be taken into consideration that Amazon also does not provide viewership numbers.



The series, which stars Alan Ritchson in the titular role as Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator, is based on the 'Jack Reacher' novel series by Lee Child. The first season is based on the 1997 novel in the series, 'Killing Floor'.



Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios said in a statement accessed by Variety, "The phenomenal debut of 'Reacher' is a testament to Lee Child's creation of one of entertainment's most well-known heroes, Nick Santora's original approach to the storytelling, Alan's brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably binge-worthy series."



"The global impact of 'Reacher' makes it one of Prime Video's biggest series debuts, and we can't wait to bring fans a second season of their new favourite show," the statement further read.



Nick Santora will be heading three profiles on the show, he will be the writer, executive producer, and showrunner. He said, "The entire 'Reacher' team-cast, production and writers, is so happy with the wonderful reception the show has received. Amazon, Skydance, and Paramount have been such fantastic partners and everyone is excited to roll up their sleeves and get to work on what will be a great Season Two."



In addition, Lee Child will also serve as an executive producer along with Don Granger and Scott Sullivan, as well as David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance Television. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios.



