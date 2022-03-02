Akshay Oberoi elated on reuniting with Neha Kakkar for 'Narazgi' music video

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi reunited with playback singer Neha Kakkar for the latter's latest single titled 'Narazgi'. The soulful number, which was released recently, has been getting a lot of positive response from music lovers.



The song, which is essentially a love ballad, portrays the bittersweet feeling of heartbreak. Akshay and Neha have earlier worked together in 'Isi Life Mein' about a decade ago. And with the two reuniting in the capacity of actor and playback singer, 'Narazgi' marks the music video single of Akshay.



Akshay on working with Neha Kakkar and this new single shares, "It was an exciting journey and featuring in a music single was very new and I thoroughly enjoyed it. The song is quite soulful and I hope the audience connects to it and loves it. The song is about love and heartbreak and as the title suggests it is about human emotions and I'm really looking forward to the audience's reaction to it."



'Narazgi', conceptualised and crooned by Neha herself, is available to stream on YouTube. Meanwhile, Akshay has two projects up his alley which include Vikram Bhatt's 'Cold', and 'Gaslight' along with Vikrant Massey, Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangada Singh.



--IANS

aa/kr