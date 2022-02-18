Akshay Oberoi: Got to work with my spiritual guide, favourite director in 'Love Hostel'

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi has talked about his bond with 'Love Hostel' director Shanker Raman. The actor calls him his 'spiritual guide' and his favourite, whom he has previously worked with 'Gurgaon' in 2017.



Talking about his bond with the director, Akshay says: "Shanker and I did 'Gurgaon' together and we're friends, like brothers. With 'Love Hostel', I got to work with my spiritual guide and favourite director. I really want to be in everything he does and he tries to take me anywhere he can as we love to work together."



'Love Hostel' features Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.



Akshay, who will next be seen in 'Cold' penned by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Vikram Bhatt and Susi Ganesan's 'Dil Hai Gray', shares about the kind of actor-director relationship he has with Raman.



"This director-actor bond is great between the two of us. I've just done this really fun cameo. It's a fun character. I can't say too much. Working with him is magical. It's the second time we're collaborating after 'Gurgaon'. I have very few close friends in this industry and he's one of them. I can't wait to work with him again," he concludes.



Directed by Shanker Raman and produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films, the crime thriller 'Love Hostel' will be released soon.



