Akhilesh lashes out at Yogi govt over law and order situation in UP

New Delhi/Saifai, Feb 20 (IANS) Lashing out at the Yogi Adityanath government and the BJP over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that "no one in the state is safe".



Referring to the recent kidnappings and murders of the woman constable and businessman's son, he claimed that the law and order has totally "collapsed" in the state.



Talking to the media after casting his vote at Saifai village under Jaswant Nagar Assembly constituency along with wife Dimple Yadav, he refuted the charges levelled against him by BJP leaders regarding his relationship with father of a terrorist.



Akhilesh said that whoever was a terrorist, a strict action must be taken against him but BJP has deliberately raised the issue before the polls for getting the political gains out of it.



Further, the SP chief said, "The Chief Minister was not able to provide facilities of Post Graduate Institute (PGI) in his medical college and could not connect Gorakhpur with the expressway. Who is respobnsible for it."



Taking a dig at Yogi Adityanath, he also said that the Chief Minister "neither wants to do any good work nor does he want to see some good work be done by others".



He also raised questions about the claims of development being made by the Yogi Government and BJP leaders in the state.



Saifai is a stronghold of the Mulayam Singh Yadav family, which comes in Jaswantnagar constituency, from where Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting the Assembly election.



Apart from Akhilesh, the other members of the family including Mulayam Singh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav casted their votes on Sunday.



