Akhil Akkineni's 'Agent' releasing worldwide on August 12

Hyderabad, March 11 (IANS) Akhil Akkineni and director Surender Reddy's high budget, stylish and action thriller 'Agent' co-starring Malayalam megastar Mammootty will see its theatrical release on August 12.



The producers of the movie took to their social media to make an announcement regarding the same.



Currently being shot in Hyderabad, 'Agent' will be hitting the screens three days ahead of Independence Day.



Since the film is said to have a patriotic affiliation, the makers felt that Independence Day is an ideal time for the release. Moreover, the movie will have a four-days long weekend, which would add to the theatrical run of the movie.



Akhil will be seen in an action-packed role in the movie, while his poster features him holding a machine gun in his hand. He is being referred to as 'The Wild One for his way of tackling things.



Malayalam Megastar Mammootty essays a powerful role in the movie, while a newbie, Sakshi Vaidya is playing the leading lady opposite Akhil in the film billed to be a spy thriller.



Vakkantham Vamsi has provided the story for the film, which is being produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.



Sensational composer Hip Hop Thamizha is scoring the music for the movie, while Rasool Ellore is cranking the camera. The flick is being edited by National Award winner Naveen Nooli and directed by Avinash Kolla.



It is being co-produced by Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy.



--IANS

py/svn/