Akash Makhija to star in 'Nirmal Pathak ki Ghar Wapsi'

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) 'Half Girlfriend' actor Akash Makhija is excited to be cast in the upcoming show 'Nirmal Pathak ki Ghar Wapsi'.



He says: "I'm really excited to join the cast of the series. The show has been produced by makers of Bollywood films like 'Jolly LLB', 'Chumbak'. It is a very simple and heart warming story. Away from all the dark and grey stories streaming on the screens. The moment I narrated the first episode, I was already sold for it."



Akash, who is known for featuring in TV shows like 'Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii', 'Har Mard Ka Dard' among others, wants to become an actor not a star.



He adds: "With God's grace I have explored different kinds of characters so far. I played 8 characters back in a TV sitcom, 'Har Mard Ka Dard'. I was playing a 21-year-old terrorist in 'Stage Of Siege 26/11', a drug addict in the series 'High', a romantic role in love stories. I want to become an actor rather than a star."



