Ajith-starrer 'Valimai' to hit screens on Feb 24

Chennai, Feb 2 (IANS) Director H Vinoth's eagerly-awaited action entertainer 'Valimai', featuring actor Ajith Kumar in the lead, will release on February 24, its makers announced on Wednesday.



Boney Kapoor, who is producing the film along with Zee Studios, took to Twitter to make the announcement.



He said: "Actions speak louder than words. The wait is well & truly over. Feel the power on 24 Feb, in cinemas worldwide."



The film was supposed to have originally hit screens on January 13 for Pongal.



However, it was postponed after the government imposed restrictions to contain the spread of the third wave of the pandemic.



While announcing the decision to postpone the film due to the pandemic, Boney Kapoor had said, "Given the steep rise in Covid infections across the globe, and abiding by the regulations of the authorities, we have decided to postpone the release of our film, 'Valimai' until the situation normalises."



Now, with the government relaxing restrictions, the team has chosen to release the film.



