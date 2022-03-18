Ajay Singh Chaudhary juggles shooting for two projects back-to-back

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Ajay Singh Chaudhary has no time to lose. He is shooting for TV show 'Swaran Ghar' and web series 'Inspector Avinash'.



The balancing act is not easy, but the actor is trying his best and enjoying every bit of it.



"It is difficult but the good thing is that Neeraj Pathak, director of 'Inspector Avinash' and 'Swaran Ghar' producer Sargun Mehta, are very cooperative and supportive. I share a great rapport with Neeraj sir. He is a mentor to me. Both of them understand my situation and know that I am involved and invested in both the projects."



"Things are going great. Soon the shooting of 'Inspector Avinash' would get over. The only hassle is the travel that I have to do. While 'Swaran Ghar' is being shot in Chandigarh, shooting of 'Inspector Avinash' is happening in Mumbai. So it does get hectic at times, but I am enjoying it. I always wanted to be in a situation where I am shooting at different places. I love to be busy and in front of the camera," he says.



At times, Ajay also enjoys the travelling that needs to be done to be on the sets of these projects. "Shooting for 'Inspector Avinash' will get over soon. Once that happens, I will be able to concentrate on 'Swaran Ghar'," he adds.



Ask how he is taking care of his food and fitness while working round the clock, and the actor shares his secret to stay healthy.



"My fitness funda is to eat in limit. However, for the past one or two months, I have been on my toes literally all the time! And I have been travelling a lot and shooting at different places. Still, I try to go slow on carbs and take out at least one hour to work out," he shares.



--IANS

ila/kr