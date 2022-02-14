Ajay Devgn: My character in 'Rudra' is possibly the greyest character

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) The makers of the thriller 'Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness' starring Ajay Devgn on Monday giving a glimpse of its dark world. The star says his character in the series is possibly the greyest character that one may have never witnessed before.



The suspense filled trailer of 'Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness' was unveiled at an event in Mumbai.



Building curiosity, the trailer opens with a terrific dialogue by Ajay: "Jo andharo mein chupta hai, main usse wahi milta hu." As he further introduces himself as ACP Rudra Veer.



Ajay said, "My character in Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness is possibly the greyest character you may have never witnessed before. This has been both challenging and inspiring for me, and I am elated to share the magic of Rudra with my fans across the world."



"I hope they fall in love with the show as intensely as we have worked towards the making of it."



Helmed by ace director Rajesh Mapuskar, this riveting psychological crime drama is celebrated actor Ajay Devgn's digital series debut, where he will be donning the avatar of a cop never seen before.



Director Rajesh Mapuskar said, "Rudra spins a darker and grimmer tale to the usual cop and crime drama. The psyche of criminal minds is explored unusually with a hero who is quite dark himself, all through his pursuit of the truth. It was absorbing and enthralling to make and i hope it feels like that in the viewing."



The six-episode series is an Indian rendition of the globally successful British series, Luther. The series has a dark and complex narrative that is an idiosyncratic race-against-the-clock thriller delving into the psyche of highly-intelligent criminals and the detective who hunts them.



Actress Esha Deol said that it has been a thrilling ride to once again share the screen with her friend and co-actor Ajay Devgn, who, from the beginning of our shoot, eased her into being back in front of the camera.



Actress Raashii Khanna who is also making her digital debut with Rudra added: "It is the most difficult character I have played so far and it definitely pushed me out of my comfort zone. I hope the audience loves it as much as I loved playing it. I am also very grateful to be sharing screen space with a celebrated actor like Ajay devgn sir."



Actor Atul Kulkarni shared his excitement to be a part of 'Rudra-The Edge Of Darkness'.



Actor Ashwini Kalsekar said: "This series has been great learning for me and I am confident that viewers will be thrilled to watch this show. There is a lot of twists and suspense awaiting you."



'Rudra-The Edge of Darkness' will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from 4th March 2022 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.



"In Rudra - The Edge of Darkness, we are excited to bring a riveting thriller with one of India's most loved actors, Ajay Devgn," said Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content Disney+ Hotstar, and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star.



Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, added: "We are truly excited to be part of Ajay Devgn's digital debut at such an ambitious scale with Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness. It's been a terrific experience working on this unique narrative together with an amazing cast, crew and our production partners, BBC Studios."



--IANS

dc/kr