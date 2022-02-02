Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth tests Covid positive

Chennai, Feb 2 (IANS) Director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has announced that she has tested positive for Covid and that she has got herself admitted to a hospital to receive treatment for the same.



Taking to Instagram, the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth said, "Tested positive even after all precautions. Got admitted. Please mask up, get vaccinated and be safe. Bring it on 2022! We'll see what more that you have in store for me!"



The new year doesn't seem to have begun on a great note for the director, who has been having a torrid time. Only last month, Aishwaryaa and her husband, actor Dhanush, announced that they were parting ways, bringing to an end their 18-year-long marriage.



In a statement, Aishwaryaa had said, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other..The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting...Today we stand at a place where our paths separate...Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."



--IANS

mani/dc/dpb





