Aishwarya Rajesh's 'Kanaa' to release in China on March 18

Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) Director Arunraja Kamaraj's women-centric sports film, 'Kanaa', featuring actress Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, is to release in China on March 18.



The film, which was critically acclaimed and a commercial success, was produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan's Sivakarthikeyan Productions.



Actress Aishwarya Rajesh, who is delighted about the development, took to social media to make the announcement.



On Twitter, she said, "Thrilled and delighted to announce that one of my favourites, 'Kanaa', is to release in China on March 18."



On Instagram, the actress said, "Am out of words to express my happiness. Thanks to all the love and success of 'Kanaa'. Thanks to Arunraja Kamaraj, Sivakarthikeyan for the opportunity."



'Kanaa', which revolves around Aishwarya Rajesh's character as an aspiring woman cricketer, is one of the few Tamil films to release in China.



--IANS

mani/dc/shs







