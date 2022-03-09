Aishwarya Rajesh begins work on director SG Charles's film

Chennai, March 9 (IANS) Work on director S.G. Charles's untitled film, featuring actress Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, began with a simple pooja in Chennai on Wednesday.



Director S.G. Charles is best known for his earlier film 'Lock Up', which featured actors Vaibhav, Vani Bhojan, Venkat Prabhu and Poorna in the lead.



Sources close to the unit say that the film, which is yet to be titled and which is being tentatively referred to as Production Number One, will also feature actress Lakshmi Priya, actors Sunil Reddy, Karunakaran, Mime Gopi, Deepa Shankar and Kingsley among others.



The film is to be jointly produced by two production houses, Huebox Studios and Hamsini Entertainment.



Sources say that Balamurugan has been roped in as the cinematographer for the film which will have art direction by Ravi.



Sources add that an official announcement regarding the entire cast and crew will be made shortly.



--IANS

mani/kr