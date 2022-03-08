Aiming high in local body polls, Puducherry BJP to strengthen its organisation

Puducherry, March 8 (IANS) After a resounding success of winning six out of the nine seats it contested in the 2021 Assembly polls, the Puducherry unit of the BJP is aiming big for the local body polls in the Union Territory that could be announced any time.



In addition to the six MLAs who won the polls, the party has three nominated MLAs and as many independent MLAs have also joined the saffron party ever since the election results of 2021. This has taken the tally of BJP to 12 in the 33-member house. Puducherry has 30 elected MLAs and three nominated legislatures.



The party is planning to increase the strength of its six frontal organisations and also the 16 cells. It will also be filling up the vacant slots in party organisational machinery across the territory.



In the party-state executive meet held on Monday, the party leader in charge of Puducherry, Nirmal Kumar Surana has asked the office-bearers to be on their toes and to produce a progress report of their activities in the next executive meeting to be held three months from now.



BJP which is sharing power in Puducherry with the AINRC (All India NR Congress) has ambitions of capturing power in the state on its own and hence with the future in mind, party is preparing its organisational machinery.



A senior leader of the BJP, who does not want to be named, told IANS: "BJP has come up from nowhere in Puducherry and now we have proved that we are for the people and in the short period of our administration, several of our promises made to the people are met. This has given us leverage in the minds of people and we will expand our party organisationally in all corners of the territory."



He also said that the party is aiming the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 general elections.



--IANS

aal/shb/