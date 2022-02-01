Agra: Rare Egyptian vulture collapses in park, rescued

Agra, Feb 1 (IANS) A rare Egyptian vulture was found in a critical condition at a park in Sikandra, Agra. The bird was rescued by the Wildlife SOS' Rapid Response Unit and is currently under observation.



On Monday, the residents of K.R. Nagar located in Sikandra were shocked to find a vulture lying in a semi-conscious state in the residential society's park. Worried for its well-being, they immediately contacted the Wildlife SOS on its 24-hour helpline number.



A two-member rescue team was immediately dispatched by the NGO which provides animal ambulance services to wild animals in distress across Agra city. Upon arrival, they confirmed that the bird was a juvenile Egyptian vulture. They carefully shifted the distressed bird to a transport container and rushed to their recovery facility.



A detailed examination by the Wildlife SOS veterinarians revealed that the bird's middle talons were missing in both the limbs and it was under immense stress. The vulture is currently undergoing treatment and will be released back into its natural habitat after full recovery.



Ilayaraja, Deputy Director, Veterinary Services, at Wildlife SOS, said, "Juvenile Egyptian vultures take small flights, often stopping for rest in safe areas devoid of predators. This particular vulture was in a highly stressful condition and its middle talons in both the limbs are missing, which seems to be an old injury. We are providing necessary medication and intensive care."



Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS, said, "The Egyptian vulture is a rare raptor that plays an integral role in our ecosystem. These vultures are increasingly threatened by a rapid decline in prey base, poisoning by veterinary drugs, and electrocution. Our team has placed the vulture under mandated medical observation to ensure it recuperates safely."



The Egyptian vulture is also known as the White Scavenger of Pharaoh's chicken and is the smallest among all the vultures. It is classified as a globally endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.



