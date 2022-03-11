Aggressive promotions ahead of 'RRR' release

Hyderabad, March 11 (IANS) The producers of the upcoming magnum opus 'RRR' are raring to commence the whirlwind promotions for Rajamouli's directorial. An announcement of the arrival of a new single from the album has been made official.



The next single from Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and Alia Bhatt- starrer 'RRR' goes with the lyrics 'Etthara Jenda' in Telugu, while it is titled 'Sholay' in Hindi. The makers announced to release of the song on March 14.



After the song releases, the makers will jump for media interactions, as a grand pre-release event is being planned. An event in Dubai, followed by another flamboyant event in Bengaluru will have the cast and crew promote the much-hyped fictional drama.



In the meantime, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Rajamouli will also be giving multiple interviews to the national and regional media outlets, as a part of the aggressive promotional campaign.



'RRR', which is slated to hit the screens on March 25, will have worldwide openings in multiple languages.



