After spar over 'police misconduct', Bihar CM Nitish & Speaker finally make up

Patna, March 16 (IANS) The ongoing controversy between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Speaker finally has ended after both met for an hour here.



The meeting was held in the central hall of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha late Tuesday night.



The senior leaders of NDA, including parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Chaudhary, two deputy chief ministers Tar Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi were also present.



Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gave a bouquet to Speaker Vijay Sinha.



All the leaders were seen smiling during the meeting which indicated that they have been able to reach on a compromise. Though, the leaders present in the meeting did not give a statement on the issue.



Meanwhile Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly said: "Despite facing embarrassment and humiliation, they (leaders of BJP) are staying in power. They should die in a handful of water."



"We always respect the chair of the speaker. He is a custodian of Vidhan Sabha. The way the chief minister humiliated him on Monday was simply unacceptable. He was pointing fingers towards the Speaker. His body language was the worst. He should apologise for his behaviour," Tejashwi said.



On Monday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha had a heated argument over whether a matter being probed by the government, which has also been referred to the privilege committee, could be raised on the floor of the House again. The matter was rasied a BJP MLA Sanjay Sarawgi and concerned the Speaker himself.



Vijay Sinha had brought a breach of privilege motion in the House against two SHOs and a DSP rank officers, who allegedly misbehaved with him in his home district Lakhisarai on February 9. Under the special privilege motion, he asked the chief secretary and DGP of Bihar to take action in this matter and submit reports till Wednesday. The department has not taken any action against the SHOs and DSP.



