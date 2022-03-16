After poll loss, cases of vandalising plaques of ex-BJP minister

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), March 16 (IANS) Cases have been registered for incidents involving vandalising of plaques mentioning the works done by former minister Dharam Singh Saini in the Nakur Assembly constituency.



Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Tomar said a video of these incidents had gone viral on Saturday (March 12).



In one of the videos, some people were purportedly seen vandalising the plaques in two villages in the Sarsawa area of the district.



In another video, a man was seen purportedly using foul language against the former minister.



Taking a serious note of the videos, the Saharanpur police registered the cases and efforts were under way to trace and nab those identified in the videos.



The SSP said, "No one would be allowed to vitiate the atmosphere and take law in their hands."



Dharam Singh Saini represented the Nakur seat in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly from 2017 to 2022 and was a minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state during this period before he joined the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Assembly polls.



He lost the recently concluded polls from Nakur constituency to Mukesh Choudhary of the BJP.



Meanwhile, Saini alleged that Gujjar supporters of the BJP MLA were involved in damaging plaques of his name in at least in 20 villages of the Nakur area.



Saharanpur SSP refuted Saini's allegations and said only two incidents of damaging of plaques were reported.



