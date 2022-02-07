After many flip-flops, Raj govt's chintan camp starts in Jaipur's five star hotel

By Archana Sharma

Jaipur, Feb 7 (IANS) After many flip-flops, the Congress' Chintan Shivir started on Monday at Hotel Leela Palace in Jaipur, a day after its scheduled date which was Sunday.







On Sunday afternoon, Lokesh Sharma, OSD to the Chief Minister, in his message to media said, "10 to 12 MLAs will not be able to come to Chintan Shivir, some being Covid positive, some ill, some engaged in marriage functions at home and some MLAs are campaigning in states going to polls. Seven to 8 MLAs will join the Chintan Shivir from Tuesday. Around 20 to 22 MLAs will not be able to attend the Chintan Shivir on Monday."



Also, a cabinet meeting scheduled on Sunday was postponed to Monday at 2 p.m.



Sources said that the meeting was postponed in wake of a limited number of MLAs. Also, CM did not reach the location at 9 p.m. and hence the meeting was postponed.



This is the third time in three years when all Congress MLAs have been asked to camp in a plush hotel to discuss burning issues of the state. Rajesh Pilot is also present in the Chintan Shivir.



Official sources said that a few MLAs are anguished over the delayed political appointments and hence the camp will give them an opportunity to speak to the Chief Minister.



Further, the opposition is getting aggressive on the issue of REET paper leak and Alwar rape case and hence the MLAs will be asked to stand united and reply to opposition.



Also, a strategy shall be chalked out for 2023 and 2024 polls in the chintan baithak, they added.



Sources said that around 125 rooms have been booked in the Leela Palace Hotel whose one day cost is over Rs 20,000.



Those present in the chintan camp include Rajasthan in charge Ajay Maken, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, CM Gehlot, Rajesh Pilot and other MLAs.



PCC spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi confirmed that there will be a discussion on the achievements of the government, the public manifesto, upcoming budget session of the assembly and how to return to power in the year 2023 Assembly polls and to get maximum seats in 2024 look Sabha polls.



A target has been set to connect 50 lakh people with the Congress through a digital membership campaign. The role of legislators in strengthening the organization will also be discussed prominently in the Chintan Shivir. A plan will be made in the camp to share information on the achievements of the state government to every person of the state, he said.



A press conference has been called at 4 p.m. on Monday (today).



