After hairline fractures during shoot, Vishal heads to Kerala for treatment

Chennai, Feb 12 (IANS) Actor and producer Vishal, who suffered multiple hairline fractures during the filming of a stunt sequence in Hyderabad for Vinoth Kumar's upcoming film 'Laththi', is to go to Kerala for treatment and rejuvenation.



Sources close to the unit of the film say that Vishal suffered multiple hairline fractures on Friday when the climax sequence of the film was being shot.



"Vishal has been shooting for the film for the past 55 days," a source said. "Of these, 30 days were allocated exclusively to the shoot of a grand climax sequence. The film's stunt master Peter Hein [who's highly regarded in the southern film industry] has choreographed a really grand fight sequence for the climax.



"As a part of the fight sequence, Vishal had to fight a group of baddies and jump off a floor with a child in hand. Unfortunately, the timing went slightly askew while this sequence was being filmed and Vishal ended up sustaining a number of hairline fractures on his hands.



"He received treatment and continued shooting. He then went to promote his film 'Veerame Vaagai Soodum' and returned again to shoot. His pain, however, intensified and he was unable to continue.



"Actors Ramana and Nandha, who are producing the film under the Rana Productions banner, decided that he must first get his hand fixed before continuing the shoot. Vishal is therefore going to Kerala for treatment. He is expected to be under treatment for three weeks after which shooting will resume in the first week of March."



