After election carnival, Panaji set to host the real carnival

Panaji, Feb 15 (IANS) Even as Goa's election carnival came to a close with the February 14 polling, Panaji is all set to host real carnival festivities from February 26 to March 1.



"The Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) has planned a series of events across the city along with industry stakeholders, citizens and community champions. Like previous years, this year too citizens, establishments and the city authority will join forces to celebrate and revive the nostalgia of the years gone by," Agnelo Fernandes, Commissioner of the City of Panaji, told reporters on Tuesday.



The carnival festivities will include a float parade and a song and dance extravaganza at the city's central garden called 'Samba Square'.



"The four-day extravaganza will also include a vintage car rally, culinary food and heritage trails, pop-up eateries, music and dance."



Goa's colourful carnival processions, which are normally held in February before the holy season of Lent, are symbolic of Goa's colonial Portuguese legacy.



For the week prior to the austere Christian season of Lent, Goa celebrates one last shot at having fun before liquor and meat is shunned as part of a 40-day period of religious penitence. Lent concludes with Easter.



--IANS

maya/vd







