After downsizing of security cover, former J&K CMs lose jammers, ambulances

Srinagar, Feb 13 (IANS) After downsizing the special security cover of four former Chief Ministers, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have now withdrawn ambulances and jammers deployed with them.



The special security group (SSG) created for the security cover of chief ministers, including serving and former chief ministers, was downsized recently and the SSG cover of four former Chief Ministers, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah was withdrawn.



The security duties of the former Chief Ministers were assigned to the security wing of the local police.



Now, ambulances and jammers which used to form part of the security cover of former Chief Ministers have also been withdrawn.



This came to light on Satuday when Dr Farooq Abdullah went to old city Srinagar without any ambulance and jammers.



While ambulances were deployed with the security cover of the former Chief Ministers to attend to medical emergencies, jammers were used to prevent militants from triggering explosives devices through remote control using mobile phones.



Officials said the former Chief Ministers would not be given ambulances and jammers during their movement in Srinagar city.



"When they move on inter-district journeys, both ambulances and jammers would form part of their security cover," officials said.



