After bidding for Chess Olympiad, AICF official meets Stalin

By Venkatachari Jagannathan

Chennai, Feb 28 (IANS) After submitting its bid to host the 44th Chess Olympiad in India, the All India Chess Federation (AICF) has begun its work towards the mega global event.





AICF Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan on Monday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.



Declining to go into the specifics of the meeting, Chauhan told IANS: "I meet various people all in connection with chess. I will also be meeting the Union Sports Minister and the Delhi Chief Minister."



However, he didn't confirm or deny whether Olympiad figured in the discussions with Stalin.



It is learnt that AICF is looking at locations like Chennai, Delhi and even Odisha for holding the Chess Olympiad.



"Big software companies are showing interest in sponsoring the Olympiad. The signals are very encouraging," Chauhan added.



The FIDE Council at its meeting held on Sunday welcomed the AICF's bid to host the Olympiad and suggested 10 days' time for other bids.



Earlie, Chauhan had told IANS that AICF is bidding for the Olympiad that has been moved out of Russia. The event's budget will be about Rs 75 crore.



The International Chess Federation or FIDE announced its decision to move the Olympiad out of Moscow in Russia after the latter invaded Ukraine.



The Chess Olympiad is a biennial team event in which teams from approximately 190 countries compete for two weeks.



"Around 2,500 persons -- chess players, coaches, team managers, chess officials from different countries, journalists and others -- will arrive at the city where the Chess Olympiad is held," British Grandmaster and FIDE vice-president Nigel Short said.



With star hotels starved of guests due to Covid-19 related restrictions, the Olympiad will be a God sent for the Indian hoteliers to beef up their room occupancy, food and beverage revenue.



If India gets the Olympiad mandate, the Chess Olympiad will be the second major global chess competition that will be held in the country after 2013.



In 2013, the World Chess Championship was held between the then defending champion India's Viswanathan Anand and Challenger Magnus Carlsen from Norway.



While FIDE has been holding online Chess Olympiads after Covid-19 kicked in, the physical Chess Olympiad was supposed to take place in Moscow from July 26 to August 8.



"Several other countries too have shown interest in hosting the Olympiad. It is too early to say anything on the possible successful bidder," Short told IANS.



According to Short, it is the right moment for India to make a successful bid and host the biennial team chess event.



