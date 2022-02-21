After EC restores no. of star campaigners, BJP to deploy more leaders in UP

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) After the Election Commission of India (ECI) restored the maximum number of star campaigners as the number of Covid-19 cases dropped substantially, the BJP is planning to engage all its senior leaders in the remaining phases of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.



With just two weeks remaining for the last three phases of the UP elections to conclude on March 7, the BJP is planning a series of roadshows, public meetings and rallies of its star campaigners. Campaigning for the fourth phase ended on Monday evening.



A senior BJP leader said with the relaxation allowed by the election commission more senior leaders and celebrity campaigners can be engaged to seek people's support in the last phases of the UP polls. "With the relaxation, now more leaders are available to campaign for the party candidates. All leaders will be deployed and more rallies, public meetings and roadshows will be held. A detailed plan is being made at the earliest in consultation with the state unit," he said.



Another party leader pointed out that apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda, several central ministers and crowd-pullers will seek votes for BJP candidates.



"The party will now unleash a campaign blitz to reach out to the voters and these star campaigners will cover all the assembly constituencies where polling will be held in the last three phases," he said.



A BJP insider pointed out that as the elections are over in three states -- Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab -- "more star campaigners are now available for Uttar Pradesh and also for Manipur. The party will take the services of our leaders to the fullest in the last phases of the assembly polls," he said.



On Sunday, the ECI restored the maximum number of star campaigners for ongoing and future elections as the number of Covid-19 cases came down substantially. Now, the recognised national and state parties can field a maximum of 40 star campaigners. Other parties which are registered but not recognised can now have 20 star campaigners during the electioneering.



--IANS

ssb/bg