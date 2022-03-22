After Azad, Sonia now meets Anand Sharma & Manish Tewari

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Days after meeting Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met senior party leaders Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari to discuss the proposal mooted by the disgruntled G-23 group.



Sonia Gandhi in her effort to put a united face is reaching out the dissidents in the party who have been demanding sweeping reforms.



Azad, who met the party chief on March 18, had said that there was no vacancy currently for the post of President and nobody asked her to quit.



Distancing himself from the views of senior party leader and fellow G-23 leader Kapil Sibal on leadership change, Azad had noted that Sonia Gandhi's offer has been rejected by all groups, including the one he belonged to, and "we wanted her to continue".



His remarks bolster indications that the Congress' internal battle seems heading towards a truce as Gandhis have been proactively reaching out the dissenters with senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been not having a good equation with former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, met him on March 17 and listened to his grievances.



Later, Hooda met the G-23 leaders.



--IANS

