Africa's Covid cases pass 11.17 mn: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa, Feb 27 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid cases in Africa reached 11,175,257, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has said.



The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said that the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 248,492.



It said that 10,379,484 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, so far, Xinhua news agency reported.



South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, the agency noted.



In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent; central Africa is the least affected region on the continent, according to the Africa CDC.



--IANS

