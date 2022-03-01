Africa's Covid-19 cases near 11.19 mn

Addis Ababa, March 1 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid cases in Africa reached 11,188,490 as of Monday evening while the pandemic death toll across the continent stood at 248,812, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.



At least 10,400,612 Covid patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, so far. South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya and Ethiopia are the countries with the most cases, Xinhua news agency reported citing Africa CDC.



In terms of caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region on the continent, followed by its northern and eastern parts, while central Africa is the least affected region in Africa.



