Africa's Covid-19 cases exceed 11.1 mn

Addis Ababa, Feb 20 (IANS) Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, Africa has so far registered a total of 11,104,160 confirmed cases, according to health authorities.



the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said the Covid-19 death toll across the continent stands at 246,584, while 10,254,788 patients have recovered from the disease so far, reports Xinhua news agency.



South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.



South Africa has recorded the most with 3,654,824 cases, followed by Morocco with 1,158,145 cases, Tunisia with 979,612, and Libya with 482,153.



In terms of caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region.



--IANS

ksk/

