Afghan professor steps down after being accused of blasphemy

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) An Afghan professor at the Alberoni University in Kapisa province claims that his fellow professors have accused him of blasphemy, Khaama Press reported.



Yaqub Yasna, one of the professors at the Alberoni University claimed that his fellow colleagues who have accused him are currently lecturers in the faculties of religious studies, agriculture, and education of Alberoni University.



Yasna on his Facebook post said that he had criticized ethnic politics in Afghanistan but a professor in the faculty of religious studies and other professors accused him of being irreligious.



The university lecturer claimed that his colleagues and students accuse him of blasphemy but added that he has disrespected no religion.



This comes as 229 university lecturers from the top three universities in Afghanistan have left the country after the Taliban takeover on August 15 last year.



Officials at Albironi University and the Taliban have not commented on the issue yet.



