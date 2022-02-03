Adivi Sesh clears the air on the release of 'Major'

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Actor Adivi Sesh, who will essay Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the upcoming film 'Major announced on Thursday that since the movie is an ode to one of the national heroes, who got martyred during the 26/11 terror attacks, it will be released at the right time when the pandemic slows down.



The actor has always been clear that 'Major' should get the release it truly deserves, as a mark of respect to all the lives lost in the attacks.



He recently took to his social media and put the speculations to rest about the release of the film.



Sesh tweeted, "Cinema is truth 24 Frames per second - Jean Luc Godard #MajorTheFilm Release will be decided the RIGHT way."



He added: "For the RIGHT date. Because this isn't just a movie. It's my truth. #MAJOR ka promise hai yeh (This is #MAJOR'S promise)."



The bi-lingual film, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and produced by Sony Pictures India, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment and A+S Movies, has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and later dubbed into Malayalam.



--IANS

aa/svn



