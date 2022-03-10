Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer 'OM - The Battle Within' to release on July 1

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi-starrer 'Om: The Battle Within' is finally set to release in theatres this July.



Producers Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan have officially announced the release date of the film. It is scheduled to hit the big screen on July 1.



The Kapil Verma directorial marks the very first association of Aditya and Sanjana as a lead pair. The action thriller with stylised high octane action sequences will have Aditya and Sanjana in a never seen before avatar.



Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, 'OM -The Battle Within' is directed by Kapil Verma.



The film is all set to release on July 1, 2022.



--IANS

