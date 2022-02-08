Adani Transmission sees strong growth through its last mile connectivity

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Adani Transmission expects strong growth opportunities through its acquisitions and improvement in the last mile connectivity.



Adani Transmission is the transmission and distribution arm of the Adani Group.



"Acquisition has been our very formidable growth paradigm in the transmission side and, we of course acquired the distribution business in Mumbai... (and)... the distribution business in Mundra. So, we will continue to look at various holdings of the private sector in the distribution as possible growth opportunities," Anil Sardana, the Chief Executive Officer of the company said.



"We all know that in the power sector, as a country, we are doing well with the generation side... the transmission side. What we have to actually reform is the last mile. And that's where the company's presence is going to really help multiply and grow in the days ahead."



The company, which generates more than two-third of its revenue from the distribution business, recognizes distribution as one of its key and core strengths.



In the ninth-month ending 2021, the company quadrupled its transmission network to 3,080 circuit kilometres from 749 circuit kilometres in the same period last year.



It commissioned 890 circuit kilometres at Ghatampur Transmission in Uttar Pradesh, 481 circuit kilometres at Bikaner Khetri Transmission and 292 circuit kilometres at Fatehgarh- Bhadla Transmission in Rajasthan.



Apart from the key transmission assets, the company will build, own, operate and maintain the transmission project in the state of Madhya Pradesh for a period of 35 years, the company said in a statement.



"One of ATL's key strengths lies in providing seamless electricity to some of the most populous regions of the nation, traversing through complex geographies. Across its network, ATL has ensured a robust transmission system availability at 99.62 per cent."



Though the transmission and distribution business has a strong potential, the biggest roadblock in India's mission to provide 'Power for All' is the transmission and distribution losses.



To put things in perspective, India's energy losses in transformation, transmission and distribution during the year 2019-20 was at 20.46 per cent, it said.



