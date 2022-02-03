Adani Transmission reports cash profit of Rs 2,276 cr in 9MFY22

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Adani Transmission Limited, the largest private transmission company in India and part of the globally diversified Adani Group, on Thursday announced its financial and operational performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.



The company posted a double-digit growth of 15.8 per cent in consolidated revenue in 9MFY22 and 14.5 per cent in Q3FY22. 9MFY22 EBITDA of Rs 4,111 cr grew 5.7 per cent yoy and Q3FY22 EBITDA of Rs 1,325 cr is up 5.8 per cent yoy on account of higher revenue in both transmission and distribution segments.



The company posted a strong revenue and EBITDA performance translated into higher PBT at Rs 1,338 crore, up 7.1 per cent, consolidated cash profit at Rs 2,276 cr in 9MFY22, Q3FY22 cash profit of Rs 714 cr was higher by 2.2 per cent yoy.



In Q3, Consolidated PAT decline of Rs 187 cr, -40.3 per cent yoy. Q3FY22 PAT not comparable yoy on account of Rs 62 crore reversal of earlier interim power purchase bill, one-time deferred tax assets creation of Rs 129 crore and forex MTM gain of Rs 40 cr in Q3FY21 in Distribution business.



The company operationalized 3,080 ckm in 9MFY22 and 411 ckm in Q3FY22 and maintained system availability above 99.6 per cent.



Distribution losses remain low in 9MFY22 and Q3FY22 on account of higher collection efficiency. Energy demand improved by 14 per cent yoy in 9MFY22 and 11 per cent yoy in Q3FY22 on account of significant rise in commercial segment and industrial segment demand.



Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, Adani Transmission Ltd said, "Adani Transmission is constantly evolving and becoming a significant player in T&D sector. Further, we added MUL – the distribution business at Mundra SEZ with good opportunity to grow into a formidable distribution company. ATL's robust growth pipeline and recently operationalised projects will further strengthen its pan-India presence and consolidate its position as the largest private sector transmission company in India. ATL is consistently benchmarking to be the best-in-class utility and is pursuing disciplined growth with strategic and operational de-risking, capital conservation, ensuring high credit quality and business excellence with high governance standards. The journey towards a robust ESG framework and practicing a culture of safety is integral to its pursuit of enhanced long-term value creation for all stakeholders."



