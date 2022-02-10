Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley board Michael Mann's 'Ferrari'

Los Angeles, Feb 10 (IANS) Hollywood stars Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley have joined Michael Mann's racing film 'Ferrari'.



The big-budget biopic follows ex-race car driver and auto manufacturing giant Enzo Ferrari in the summer of 1957, reports variety.com.



With his marriage in crisis over the mourning of a son, and the threat of bankruptcy looming over the company he and his wife built 10 years earlier, Ferrari embarks on a bold race - the Mille Miglia, 1,000 miles across Italy.



Driver replaces Hugh Jackman, who had initially signed on to play the title character. Cruz plays Enzo's wife, Laura Ferrari, and Woodley plays mistress Lina Lardi.



STX nabbed worldwide rights to the film. Mann will direct the script written by himself and Troy Kennedy Martin, based on Brock Yates' book "Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine."



Michael Mann said in a statement, "Being able to have these wonderfully talented artists, actors Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley, bring to life these unique characters on location in Modena and the Emilia-Romagna is a vision fulfilled."



STX chairman Adam Fogelson added, "Ferrari is so much more than a story about a man and his machine. It is an extraordinary and emotional story that Michael has been developing for years, and the entire team at STX is looking forward to the start of production with this dream cast and filmmaker."



"Adam Driver is one of the most talented and fascinating actors working today, and we could not be more thrilled to pair him with Penelope, whose legendary career builds with every role she takes."



