Actress Shruti Haasan tests positive for Covid

Chennai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan on Sunday announced that she had tested positive for Covid.



Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, Shruti Haasan said, "Hi everyone, A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures, I have tested positive for Covid.



"I'm on the mend and can't wait to be back very soon. Thank you and see you soon lovelies."



It was only recently that the actress made her OTT debut with the webseries 'Bestseller' that released on Prime Video.



The actress had, in an interview to IANS earlier this year, confessed that the biggest challenge while working on this series, was working during Covid.



She had said, "For me, honestly it was working during Covid. We were shooting it in 2021 and for me, the challenge during the last two years has been forgetting Covid and also not forgetting Covid while we work. To forget it when you are ready for the shot and then to remember Covid and put your mask back on right after."



"I know it sounds really silly but it is really uncomfortable for actors because of what the mask does to our face. I have had to have more touch ups than I have had touch ups in my whole career," the actress had then said.



--IANS

mani/kr