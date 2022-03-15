Actress Pranitha urges people to watch 'The Kashmir Files'

Chennai, March 15 (IANS) Well-known south Indian actress Pranitha Subhash on Tuesday urged her followers on social media to watch 'The Kashmir Files', which is based on the true stories of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave their homeland.



On Instagram, the actress, who is best known in Tamil cinema for her performance in the Karthi-starrer 'Saguni', said, "This had to be a post. 'Kashmir files' is a must watch for every Indian citizen to learn the heart-wrenching truth of what the Kashmiri pandits went through 30 years ago. My husband and I were left teary-eyed at the end of the movie. Please do watch if you haven't already."



Pranitha is not the only actress to have urged the masses to watch the film. Already, actress Yami Gautam too had urged people to watch the film.



Yami, in a tweet on Monday, had said, "Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through. But majority of the nation is still unaware. It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth. Please watch and support 'The Kashmir Files'.



"Huge respect to Anupam P Kher sir, Vivek Agnihotri and the entire team."



