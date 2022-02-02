Actress Mahima Nambiar recovers from Covid

Chennai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress Mahima Nambiar, who impressed audiences with her performance in the critically-acclaimed hit 'Magamuni', on Wednesday announced that she has recovered from Covid.



Taking to social media, the actress, posting a picture of hers, said, "And that's my post Covid Smile.



"So guys I had tested positive for Covid-19 nine days ago. First three days were not easy but then every day got better.



"Thankfully, it has now been confirmed that I'm Covid negative. Thanks to god, my doctor and my family & friends."



Several celebrities from the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam film industries have tested positive for Covid and recovered since the new year began. Mahima Nambiar is the latest to have recovered from the infection.



--IANS

