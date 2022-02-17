Actor abduction case: Dileep to be called again for questioning

Kochi, Feb 17 (IANS) The Kerala Crime Branch office is all set to call actor Dileep again for interrogation in connection with an alleged conspiracy to "finish off" investigating officers probing the sexual assault on actress in 2017.



Dileep is one of the accused in the case and is currently out on bail after spending eight weeks in jail.



In a related case, after several days of arguments in the court early this month, he managed to get an anticipatory bail after Balachandrakumar, his former friend and a film director, told the police that Dileep was making plans to finish off certain police officials who had trapped him in the actress abduction case.



It's in the second case that he and his aides -- his brother, brother-in-law and a close friend -- have secured anticipatory bail and will soon be asked to appear before the probe team.



Incidentally, the fresh round of questioning will centre around the report from the state- run Forensic Laboratory in the state capital on three mobile phones used by the actor and his aides.



The analytical reports of these phones is expected to be handed over to the police probe team on Friday.



Early this week, Dileep had approached the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR in the second case, but got a jolt when the victim in the actress abduction case expressed her desire to implead in the case.



Consequent to this, the court posted the case for February 21.



A frontline south Indian heroine had complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and certain scenes were filmed to blackmail her. After the main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, Dileep was accused of being the main conspirator in the case and was arrested.



According to the prosecution, Dileep, who is presently out on bail after spending two months in jail in 2017, had also seen the visuals of the attack on the actress.



