Acquisition proposal of 5 fleet support vessels in final stage

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The Centre on Monday said that the proposal for acquisition of five fleet support vessels is in advanced stage of negotiations.



Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to MP V. Vijayasai Reddy in Rajya Sabha said, "For design and construction of fleet support vessels, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has entered into a collaborator contract as per extant procurement procedures. Presently, the case is at advanced stage of negotiations."



The vessels are expected to be 230 metres long and have a displacement of 45,000 tonnes.



Visakhapatnam-based HSL is expected to deliver the first fleet support vessel (FSV) to the Indian Navy within four years of the go ahead.



The project, estimated to cost between $1.5 billion and $2 billion and will involve transfer of technology from Anadolu Shipyard, part of the TAIS consortium of Turkey.



HSL signed an agreement for technical collaboration with Anadolu Shipyard where they will provide engineering services, planning and preparation of specifications. The transfer of technology will also boost India's shipbuilding capabilities under the Make in India project.



Earlier, the HSL had planned to have a strategic partnership with Hyundai Heavy Industries but dropped it following the latter's insistence on constructing the first ship in South Korea and procuring major components from the global shipping giant.



